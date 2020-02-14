Boston Partners Has $113.97 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.27% of Ross Stores worth $113,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $120.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.41.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

