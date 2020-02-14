Boston Partners Has $117.91 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,498,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,863 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.50% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $117,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMH shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

