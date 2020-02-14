Boston Partners Has $125.58 Million Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,587,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.44% of State Street worth $125,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,332 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in State Street by 63.0% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,988 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 868.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,954 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in State Street by 43.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,494,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,488,000 after acquiring an additional 449,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,803,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

In other news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $354,957.62. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $78.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average is $67.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

