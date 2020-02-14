Boston Partners Has $60.27 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,770 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.12% of Phillips 66 worth $60,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $90.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.74. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.