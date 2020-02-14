Boston Partners Has $72.76 Million Stock Position in KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 106.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,272,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229,709 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.28% of KT worth $72,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KT by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in KT by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in KT by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its position in KT by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 24,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in KT in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

KT stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. KT Corp has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

