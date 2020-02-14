Boston Partners Has $77.28 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,113 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.89% of RenaissanceRe worth $77,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $200.85 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $141.00 and a twelve month high of $202.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

