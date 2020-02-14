Boston Partners Has $79.42 Million Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,927,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,774,614 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.77% of Retail Properties of America worth $79,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

RPAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

RPAI stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.79 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.