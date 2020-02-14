Boston Partners Has $81.01 Million Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,507,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 349,095 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.90% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $81,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 310,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 62,596 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 794,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 51,925 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 184,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,052,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 75,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on IPG. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,894.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $25.15.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.