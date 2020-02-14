Boston Partners Has $81.79 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.02% of Hubbell worth $81,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in Hubbell by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Hubbell by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $149.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $113.58 and a one year high of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on HUBB. ValuEngine cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

