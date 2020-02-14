Boston Partners Has $88.75 Million Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,741,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,399 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.19% of Metlife worth $88,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

