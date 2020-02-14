Boston Partners Has $94.83 Million Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,007,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361,080 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.53% of Yamana Gold worth $94,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.64.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

