Boston Partners Has $98.71 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,085 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.35% of Steel Dynamics worth $98,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 896,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,527,000 after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 377,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,103.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,774,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

STLD stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.