Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 681,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.81% of FTI Consulting worth $75,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,926,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,465,000 after acquiring an additional 133,098 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,190,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 67,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 72,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 53,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $558,450.00. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

NYSE:FCN opened at $124.66 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $124.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.43.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

