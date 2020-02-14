Boston Partners Lowers Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,298,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,228 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.25% of Syneos Health worth $77,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 335,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

SYNH opened at $65.89 on Friday. Syneos Health Inc has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $66.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

