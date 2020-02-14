Boston Partners Lowers Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 988,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,027 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.21% of Capital One Financial worth $101,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $700,815.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,268,966.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,908 shares of company stock worth $22,176,673. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.77.

NYSE:COF opened at $102.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $78.45 and a one year high of $107.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

