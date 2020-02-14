Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,732,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,109,081 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.23% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $95,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,309.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.76.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

