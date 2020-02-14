Boston Partners Purchases 128,226 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,226 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 3.55% of Belden worth $88,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Belden by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Belden by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Belden by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period.

Shares of BDC opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $64.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.47.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cross Research cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.85.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

