Boston Partners Purchases 39,625 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 983,966 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,625 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.33% of Western Digital worth $62,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 62.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $142,685.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,366,532.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,648. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

