Boston Partners Purchases 52,271 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Boston Partners grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,298,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,271 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.54% of Alliant Energy worth $71,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,905,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,113,000 after buying an additional 991,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,369,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,081,000 after buying an additional 122,390 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,240,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,701,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,858,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,162,000 after buying an additional 1,408,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,253,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of LNT opened at $59.38 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

