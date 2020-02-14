Boston Partners Purchases New Stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,756,031 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,988,000. Boston Partners owned about 3.93% of Yelp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Yelp by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,954 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Yelp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 277,021 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Yelp by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,906 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 34,389 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.42.

NYSE:YELP opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Yelp Inc has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $40.99.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $700,782.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

