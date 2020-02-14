Boston Partners Raises Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,250,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,566 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.16% of Boston Scientific worth $101,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,228,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,559,000 after purchasing an additional 623,179 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,502,000 after purchasing an additional 494,213 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,317,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,456,000 after buying an additional 47,607 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,655,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,450,000 after buying an additional 232,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,142,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,555,000 after buying an additional 134,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.48.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 107,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,846,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,030,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,064 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,416. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.