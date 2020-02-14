Boston Partners Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,998,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 211,567 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.16% of Gilead Sciences worth $129,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 265,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.80 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

