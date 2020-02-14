Boston Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,885 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $65,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8,442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,143,000 after buying an additional 5,313,853 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after buying an additional 2,197,615 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Caterpillar by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,808,000 after acquiring an additional 224,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,258,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $139.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.47 and its 200 day moving average is $134.86.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

