Boston Partners Sells 106,651 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,651 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.94% of Lithia Motors worth $100,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LAD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.67.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $130.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.09 and its 200-day moving average is $141.65. Lithia Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.02%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

