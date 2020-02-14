Boston Partners Sells 107,659 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Boston Partners cut its stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,659 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.33% of NetEase worth $130,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in NetEase by 445.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 43,227 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $6,523,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

NTES opened at $354.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.37. NetEase Inc has a 1 year low of $209.01 and a 1 year high of $358.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.84.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Nomura raised their price target on NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.96.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

