Boston Partners Sells 111,430 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111,430 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.24% of Moody’s worth $109,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1,070.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,878,000 after purchasing an additional 740,633 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 653,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 446,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,542,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 394,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,752,000 after purchasing an additional 89,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s stock opened at $272.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.86 and a 200 day moving average of $226.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $162.57 and a 12-month high of $276.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.06%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,457. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.64.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.