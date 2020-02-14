Boston Partners Sells 12,997 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,997 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.59% of Omnicom Group worth $104,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSE OMC opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.29. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

