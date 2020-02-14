Boston Partners Sells 1,320,855 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,747,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320,855 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.84% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $109,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

WH opened at $59.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

