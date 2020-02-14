Boston Partners Sells 157,805 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,805 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $80,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 82,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average is $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

