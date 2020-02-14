Boston Partners Sells 15,963 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,963 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.92% of Skechers USA worth $62,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKX. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 271.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1,270.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Skechers USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.68.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $38.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Skechers USA Inc has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers USA news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 16,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $662,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,051 shares of company stock worth $2,700,143. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

