Boston Partners Sells 199,112 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,486,902 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 199,112 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.69% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $73,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $50,921,000 after buying an additional 1,218,642 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $26,823,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 569,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $23,251,000 after buying an additional 26,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,164 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $18,762,000 after buying an additional 282,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKS. Evercore ISI raised Dicks Sporting Goods from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

DKS stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a twelve month low of $31.27 and a twelve month high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

