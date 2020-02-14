Boston Partners Sells 215,197 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215,197 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.61% of Jabil worth $100,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 1,471.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,155,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,943,000 after purchasing an additional 662,350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jabil by 75.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,274,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,577,000 after purchasing an additional 549,272 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $17,057,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Jabil by 326.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 365,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $39.12 on Friday. Jabil Inc has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $263,705.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,647,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,557,413. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

