Boston Partners Sells 216,745 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,289,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216,745 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 4.18% of Walker & Dunlop worth $83,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $78.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 136.36, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $79.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $753,102.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $644,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,278 shares of company stock worth $2,043,419 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

