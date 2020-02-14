Boston Partners Sells 21,839 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,839 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.52% of Alliance Data Systems worth $130,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

NYSE ADS opened at $103.49 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $99.20 and a 52-week high of $182.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.