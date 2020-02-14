Boston Partners Sells 233,655 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 233,655 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.16% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $133,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $238.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.41.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

