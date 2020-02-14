Boston Partners Sells 2,396,397 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,396,397 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.10% of Charles Schwab worth $59,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 927,326 shares of company stock valued at $44,114,979 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

