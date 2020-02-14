Boston Partners Sells 266,798 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266,798 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.23% of Essent Group worth $63,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $2,250,829.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $107,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,687 shares of company stock worth $2,815,814 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $52.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57. Essent Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $42.08 and a 52 week high of $55.84.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

