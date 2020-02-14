Boston Partners Sells 29,190 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 898,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,190 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.43% of Molina Healthcare worth $121,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,458,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,621.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,154 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 49.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 322,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 106,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 98,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 294.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 198,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 148,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.10.

NYSE:MOH opened at $145.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.50 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.95.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,550.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

