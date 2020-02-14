Boston Partners Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,275,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,524,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.75% of Expeditors International of Washington as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.94. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $81.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.34.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.90.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

