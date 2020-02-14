Boston Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,290 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.13% of Allergan worth $84,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allergan by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 432,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,618,000 after buying an additional 166,741 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Allergan by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Allergan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 509,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allergan by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allergan by 2,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.72.

Shares of AGN stock opened at $199.26 on Friday. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $202.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

