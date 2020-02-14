Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.79% of WABCO worth $124,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WABCO by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of WABCO by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of WABCO by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of WABCO by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WABCO by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WABCO alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.91.

In related news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $50,036.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,721.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

WABCO stock opened at $135.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.70 and a 200 day moving average of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.29 and a 12-month high of $146.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

WABCO Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.