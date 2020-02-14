Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of BIF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 86,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,626. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

