BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 85,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. PDC Energy makes up 1.8% of BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of PDC Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28. PDC Energy Inc has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $47.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

