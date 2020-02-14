BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,147 shares during the period. Marathon Oil makes up approximately 1.5% of BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 99,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 29,994 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,715,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 258,333 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 107,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.38.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

