BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,206 shares during the quarter. WPX Energy accounts for 1.9% of BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WPX Energy by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 67,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WPX Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,929,000 after acquiring an additional 417,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WPX Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in WPX Energy by 85.4% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 189,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 87,416 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in WPX Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPX opened at $11.95 on Friday. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

WPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

