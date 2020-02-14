BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises approximately 2.0% of BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after buying an additional 1,201,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,201,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,362,173,000 after buying an additional 1,006,145 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $63,240,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in EOG Resources by 23.3% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after buying an additional 815,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,726,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $228,379,000 after buying an additional 446,379 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Howard Weil assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

