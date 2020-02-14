BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC Has $10.04 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,916 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 10.0% of BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.6% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 88.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,300,496 shares of company stock worth $34,289,633. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EPD opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.75. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

