BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 4.7% of BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI opened at $21.94 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

In other news, Director Fayez Sarofim purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,399,852.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,079,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 559,624 shares of company stock valued at $11,142,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.