BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC Has $7.42 Million Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises approximately 7.4% of BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,029,000 after buying an additional 289,701 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $21.62 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

