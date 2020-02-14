BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. Schlumberger makes up about 1.3% of BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $102,130,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,921,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,258,000 after buying an additional 1,333,497 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,216,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,921,000 after buying an additional 717,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $25,219,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

